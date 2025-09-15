Oscar Hernandez: Family of teen allegedly killed by soccer coach files legal claim against city, LA County

The Brief The family of a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his soccer coach is suing the city and county of Los Angeles. The lawsuit claims the boy, Oscar Omar Hernandez, was a victim of grooming and sexual abuse, and that the city and county failed to conduct a proper background check on the coach. The coach, Mario Garcia-Aquino, faces at least life without the possibility of parole on the murder charge along with six years in prison for the sexual assault charge.



The family of a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his soccer coach earlier this year is taking legal action against the city and county of Los Angeles.

What we know:

Oscar Omar Hernandez's family announced details of the legal claim during a press conference in South Pasadena on Monday.

According to the claim, Oscar was subjected to "grooming and sexual abuse" by his soccer coach, Mario Garcia-Aquino, because the city and county did not conduct a thorough background check on Aquino.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oscar Hernandez: Cause of death for 13-year-old allegedly killed by soccer coach revealed

Garcia-Aquino is also facing a separate charge stemming from an alleged sex assault against a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale on Feb. 22, 2024.

The backstory:

Hernandez — who had traveled to Lancaster to see Garcia-Aquino on March 28 — was reported missing two days later and found dead in Oxnard, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Hernandez's body was discovered April 2 by the side of a road in Oxnard. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner later ruled his cause of death as acute ethanol intoxication, also known as alcohol poisoning. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Hochman said in April that "certain investigative techniques" were used to find the teen's body and determine his alleged killer, adding that the information will be detailed in court at the appropriate time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boy found dead in Oxnard was with soccer coach before going missing, family says

In a statement, Hernandez's family said they were "devastated by the unimaginable loss" and "heartbroken that someone entrusted with his care could commit such a horrific act."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters in April that Garcia-Aquino was a youth travel soccer coach with the Huracan Valley Boys Soccer Club, working with different age divisions in the Sylmar area and had no reported criminal history.

What's next:

Garcia-Aquino faces at least life without the possibility of parole on the murder charge along with six years in prison for the sexual assault charge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body matching missing teen's description found near beach in Oxnard