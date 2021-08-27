Orange County teen found safe after meeting up with man she met online

article

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after meeting up with a 22-year-old man she met online.

Phoebe Carreon was located safely in Los Angeles a day after going missing. The sheriff’s department says Phoebe Carreon left Mission Viejo High School around noon on Thursday and got into a rideshare with a man she met online.

That man has been identified as Nathan Williams; officials say he traveled from Texas to California to meet Phoebe. Investigators say the two were communicating together via a mobile app.

Nathan Williams, 22

After locating Phoebe, Williams was booked into the Orange County Jail. The sheriff's department says the two were together when officials located her.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227) or visit occrimestoppers.org.

