Orange County firefighters finish lawn work for elderly man who collapsed while mowing

Orange County firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty to help an elderly man who collapsed while mowing his lawn.

According to neighbor Steel Morris, 92-year-old Bob Hallett had collapsed while mowing his lawn in Westminster in early August. Another neighbor discovered Hallet, who was unable to get up after his fall and called paramedics. Hallet was transported to the hospital after his collapse.

When Morris heard of what happened, he went outside and saw a crew from the Orange County Fire Authority’s Station 65 tending to Hallet's lawn.

The firefighters told Morris that Hallett "shouldn’t have to worry about" his lawn when he came home from the hospital, according to his post on Instagram.

"Thank you for recognizing the extra steps we take in caring for our community," Orange County Firefighters wrote in an Instagram post.

According to Morris, Hallett is doing fine after his collapse.

