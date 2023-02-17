Ontario triple homicide: Suspect identified as relative of victims

Authorities in San Bernardino County announced Friday that the 29-year-old suspect wanted in the triple homicide of three family members in late January in Ontario was related to the victims.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 family members found shot to death in Ontario

The suspect was identified by homicide detectives as Pete Renteria and he is at large.

On Jan. 30, deputies were called to a two-story home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, located near the intersection of Phillips Boulevard and Monte Vista Avenue, around 9:05 p.m. When they arrived, officers found three adults dead at the scene.

They were identified as Sonia Ramirez, 68, her husband George Ramirez, 66, and the couple's son David Renteria, 43. Homicide detectives say all three victims had been shot.

Neighbors told FOX 11 off-camera they've witnessed suspicious activity, cars, and people going in and out of the house.

Detectives reportedly found a gun in a neighbor's backyard, and detectives confirmed it would be a part of the investigation, but it's still too soon to say if it was the murder weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or go to www.wetip.com.

