Ontario Mills hoax shooting: Police searching for suspect who panicked shoppers

Police sought the public’s help with identifying the man accused of panicking shoppers by falsely reporting an active shooter at the Ontario Mills mall on Memorial Day.

Investigators with the Ontario Police Department released the suspect’s photo in hopes someone will be able to identify him.

On Monday, multiple called 911 "claiming a person had a gun and gunshots were heard," prompting a large police presence.

Officials later confirmed no shots were fired.

"We will continue to investigate the false claims and hold those persons accountable."

Ontario Mills is a popular shopping outlet mall in San Bernardino County, located roughly 43 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The mall has since returned to normal operations.

The investigation is ongoing.