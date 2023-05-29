Ontario Mills: Authorities investigating hoax shooting report at mall

Authorities in Ontario are investigating a hoax shooting report that prompted a heavy police presence at the Ontario Mills mall Monday.

"Officers on scene determined that a group of people ran through the mall, which caused alarm," police said in a tweet.

That's when multiple people called 911 "claiming a person had a gun and gun shots were heard," authorities added.

No shots were fired, police said.

"We will continue to investigate the false claims and hold those persons accountable."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Ontario Mills is a popular shopping outlet mall in San Bernardino County, located roughly 43 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The mall has since returned to normal operations.



