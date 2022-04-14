2 sought in string of home burglaries in Ontario

Two suspects are wanted in connection with a string of residential burglaries in Ontario.

According to police, the two unidentified suspects targeted homes within the area of Vineyard to Haven Avenues and Riverside Drive to Merrill Street over the last several weeks.

The suspects typically enter homes through back windows or doors and in most cases, no one was home, police said.

Police said homes that back up to a street have been hit more often.

Anyone with surveillance video is asked to check footage frequently if anyone has tried to enter their home and notify Ontario police if any additional photos or videos can be shared.

If you have any information, contact Ontario PD at 909-986-6711.

