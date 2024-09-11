Inland Empire church pastor accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls

An Inland Empire pastor is accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls at his former home in Ontario, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, 47-year-old Jose Alcides Vasquez, was arrested by Ontario police on Sept. 5 after evidence linked him to the sexual assault of a victim who came forward in July, authorities said.

Vasquez, who now lives in Menifee, was previously accused by a high school student of sexual assault in August 2021. That victim had reported to Ontario school officials she was sexually assaulted by her neighbor.

Vasquez was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on several felony-related charges.

SUGGESTED:

Until his arrest, Vasquez was involved with several churches across the Inland Empire as a pastor and volunteer. Most recently, he was the head pastor at Camino De Santidad Church in Menifee.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.