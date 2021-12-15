One person shot, wounded by LA County deputies in Whittier

One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Whittier.

Deputies were called to the 12400 block of Shoemaker Avenue around 4:37 a.m.

One adult male was struck by a deputy's gunfire and transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

