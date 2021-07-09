One person found dead in SUV on the 605 Freeway in Hawaiian Gardens

A person was found dead Friday morning in an SUV on the northbound 605 Freeway in Hawaiian Gardens, prompting a death investigation.

A California Highway Patrol officer responded to a disabled vehicle on the northbound 605 Freeway near Carson Street around 5 a.m. and noticed that a man was deceased in the driver's seat, CHP Sergeant Steve Carapia told FOX 11.

CHP officers are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The victim has not been identified.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:48 a.m., shutting down the two right lanes of the freeway for the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone who may have been driving along the northbound 605 Freeway between Spring Street and Carson Street around 5 a.m. was asked to call the CHP's Santa Fe Springs office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

