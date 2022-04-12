Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on 405 Freeway in Westwood

A pedestrian killed on the southbound 405 Freeway in Westwood was the victim of a hit-and-run, according to authorities.

CHP was called at about 10:15 p.m. Monday to the Wilshire Boulevard off-ramp where they learned a 66-year-old man had been running on the shoulder of the freeway before he was hit.

According to CHP, the Long Beach resident died at the scene.

Preliminary reports say the suspect vehicle may be a white Toyota sedan.

The accident led to the closure of the off-ramp and all the southbound freeway lanes, which have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call police.

