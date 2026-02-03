VIDEO: Pursuit suspect arrested after attempting to outswim Huntington Beach police

The Brief A stolen vehicle suspect attempted to escape Huntington Beach police Sunday night by running into the ocean after a pursuit on Pacific Coast Highway. Officers utilized spike strips and a PIT maneuver to disable the car before both occupants bailed on foot; the vehicle had been reported stolen following a traffic stop. Los Angeles residents Alysha Turner and Eric Hoppenstand were arrested on multiple counts, including vehicle theft and felony evading with wanton disregard for safety.



A late-night traffic stop in Huntington Beach turned into a high-stakes police chase Sunday when the driver of a stolen vehicle attempted to evade capture by fleeing into the Pacific Ocean.

What we know:

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 1, 2026, a Huntington Beach officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation, only to discover the car had been reported stolen, police said.

After briefly stopping, the driver sped off, leading officers through downtown numbered streets and onto Pacific Coast Highway.

The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) used its helicopter, HB1, to track the vehicle while ground units deployed spike strips, officials said.

Despite the deflated tires, the chase continued until an officer safely performed a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle.

At that point, the driver, identified as 42-year-old Eric Gregory Hoppenstand, and a passenger, 36-year-old Alysha Marie Turner, ditched the car and began to run away.

Turner was caught immediately, but Hoppenstand ran onto the beach and into the water. Illuminated by the helicopter’s spotlight, he eventually surrendered to officers on the shoreline.

What they're saying:

"The driver ran toward the beach and went straight into the ocean, apparently forgetting that the beach closes at 10 p.m.," the department noted.

They later reminded the public: "The beach is not an escape route, especially after hours."

What's next:

Both suspects were booked into the Huntington Beach jail.

Hoppenstand faces 12 counts, including vehicle theft, felony evading with wanton disregard for safety, and grand theft.

Turner faces charges of vehicle theft, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and theft with prior convictions.