Teenage girl chasing cat into the street struck, killed by van in Buena Park

A 17-year-old girl who was reportedly chasing her cat was struck and killed by a van in Buena Park.

Just before 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Buena Park Police Department were called to the intersection of Western Avenue and Fillmore Drive regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Neighbors said the deadly crash occurred on a dangerous stretch of road and that the young victim was chasing her cat. They added she was standing in the roadway with another person after the cat was hit moments earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buena Park PD’s Traffic Bureau at 714-562-3941.

