Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor faces long rehab stint after fall

At 105 years old, Joseph Eskenazi is the oldest living survivor of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Now, his grandchildren are hopeful after Eskenazi fractured his neck after suffering a fall.

"It's just hard," said Marcella Mastrangelo. "He's just like worried. He's never going to be the same."

Eskenazi celebrated his 105th birthday in January in Redondo Beach with family and friends. When asked what it meant to be the oldest living survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, he said jokingly, "It means I'm a celebrity."

Eskenazi fell last week, fracturing his neck.

"He's not paralyzed or anything, thank God. He is in the most pain I've ever seen him," said Marcella Mastrangelo.

"He just wants to come home," added his other granddaughter Raquel Mastrangelo.

Since the fall, Eskenazi has been bedridden and on a liquid diet at a rehabilitation facility. Doctors estimate a two-month stay, but afterwards he will likely need 24-hour care.

Anticipating the expenses, his family has started a GoFundMe campaign.

"He doesn't want to have to go into like a home or anything, so definitely want to get him the care that he needs," said Raquel Mastrangelo.

His granddaughters said that despite the setback, Eskenazi is in good spirits, and knowing his joy for life they're sure their grandpa Joe will be home sooner than later.