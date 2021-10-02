Oil spill reported near Newport Beach

article

The U.S. Coast Guard and California state officials responded to a report of an oil slick Saturday about three miles off the coast of Newport Beach.

The incident was reported around 12:18 p.m.

According to the Coast Guard the slick is approximately 13 square miles in size.

The City of Newport Beach said the spill is expected to dissipate through wind, sun and wave action; it is not expected to come ashore.

There were no immediate reports of beach water closures.

"OSPR responding to reports of oil in federal waters several miles offshore of Huntington Beach. Multiple reports of sheen were made to Cal OES. OSPR crew on water surveilling area. Source, volume & oil type under investigation. Cleanup contractors being mobilized," the CDFW tweeted at 1:49 p.m.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.