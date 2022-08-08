Off-duty police officer shot, killed in Downey

article

An off-duty police officer is dead after they were shot in a parking lot in Downey.

The Downey Police Department responded to a call in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard Monday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene as parts of the parking lot was closed off due to the deadly shooting investigation.

Officials did not give the officer's identity or which department they were affiliated with.

A suspect has not been identified in the shooting.

