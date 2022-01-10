Off-duty LAPD officer shot and killed in South LA during alleged attempted robbery

A 27-year-old Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot and killed while off-duty during an alleged attempted robbery while house hunting in South Los Angeles, officials said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore identified the fallen officer Tuesday as Fernando Arroyos. He was a three-year veteran of the department and was assigned to the Olympic Division.

The shooting occurred Monday around 9:20 p.m. on 87th Street in the Florence-Firestone area, located near the intersection of Firestone and Graham avenues.

Officials say Officer Arroyos was not in uniform and was with his girlfriend to look at a home they were interested in buying. They were walking down an alleyway and taking pictures of the property when a black pickup truck pulled up near the couple. Three men got out of the vehicle and confronted the couple in what police believe was an attempted robbery. During the confrontation, Arroyos exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and discovered Arroyos was in grave condition. The deputies rushed him to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood where he died.

LASD deputies recovered two firearms at the scene – one belonging to Officer Arroyos and the other they believe belongs to one of the suspects.

"We do believe we have an officer-involved shooting here that our officer exchanged gunfire with at least one of these suspects. We do have our officer’s gun, and we have an additional weapon that we believe was responsible for this assault. We are very limited as far as how much information we have, but we know we need the community’s help, and we also have all the faith and confidence that we’ll identify the person or persons responsible for this terrible attack," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD. They are leading the investigation since the shooting occurred outside city limits.

