Off-duty LAPD officer killed during crash in Glendora

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was killed Saturday when his vehicle rear-ended a big rig on the 210 Freeway in Glendora.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes, just west of Grand Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to CHP, the officer was the only one inside the vehicle. His identity has not been released.

"With great sadness I share that earlier this morning a police officer on his way home from work was involved in a traffic collision on the 210 Freeway," Moore tweeted. "I send my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and friends as we mourn this tragedy."