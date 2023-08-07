Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty Garden Grove officer killed in Anaheim crash

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:03PM
Anaheim
An off-duty Garden Grove police officer is dead after they were involved in a motorcycle crash.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - An off-duty Garden Grove police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Anaheim Monday, the department confirmed to FOX 11. 

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Euclid Street and Glenoaks Avenue. According to reports, a motorcycle collided with a car, sending the driver of the motorcyclist — believed to be the Garden Grove officer — off the bike.

The officer was brought to the hospital but later died of his injuries. 

The department has not identified the fallen officer. No other information was immediately available.

