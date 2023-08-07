Off-duty Garden Grove officer killed in Anaheim crash

An off-duty Garden Grove police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Anaheim Monday, the department confirmed to FOX 11.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Euclid Street and Glenoaks Avenue. According to reports, a motorcycle collided with a car, sending the driver of the motorcyclist — believed to be the Garden Grove officer — off the bike.

The officer was brought to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The department has not identified the fallen officer. No other information was immediately available.