Burbank musician killed in crash while on charity cycling ride in Northern California

A Burbank musician was killed over the weekend in Monterey County, while he was cycling home from a month-long charity ride.

Roy Wiegand was a professional trumpeter who often ran or cycled long distances for his favorite causes. Wiegand was cycling home on Saturday, July 29, on the last leg of a 2,500-mile journey, when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck near Salinas. Wiegand was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chris Haller, Wiegand's cycling partner was also on the way home that day.

"When the accident happened he was ahead of me and I had already decided to come back to take the bus back to Los Angeles because he was just going so fast," Haller said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Now, his friends and family at home are mourning who they called a giving man and a talented artist, and hope his death will help raise awareness for the cause he was cycling in support of.

"For this to happen, it was really a gut punch and incredibly sad because he was so full of life," said Fino Roverato. "He was a total pro, that's all I can say. He played with some big names over the years. There was nobody better."

Wiegand was killed while raising money for the Navajo Water Project, as part of what he called Roy's Ride. His 2,500-mile bike ride was part of an effort to raise $25,000 and bring clean running water and solar power to homes in the Navajo Nation. Weigand raised more than $28,000.

Wiegand leaves behind a wife and two children. Friends say no one who met him will ever forget him, especially his commitment to his favorite causes.

Haller said that he hopes Wiegand's mission doesn't die with him.

More information on the Navajo Water Project can be found at navajowaterproject.funraise.org.