OC Live Concert series kicks off this week

The first-ever OC Live Concert Series kicks off Tuesday, May 9.

The inaugural series will feature more than 20 artists over six days at multiple venues.

The concert series will be held from May 10 to May 15.

Performers include Flashback Heart Attack, Matt Costal, Rebel ShakeDown, Hot Rod Trio, David Rosales, Fabulous Nomads, Rocket talk and Beaux Gris Gris, and many more.

Tickets are $5 per person (ages 10+) with proceeds going to support local arts and culture programming, administered by Arts Orange County, the official nonprofit local arts agency of the County of Orange. Proceeds from all tickets purchased for the performances at STRUT Bar & Club will go to support LGBTQ Center OC, also administered by Arts Orange County.

OC Live seating is limited at select venues and reserving tickets prior to show dates is encouraged.

For the full list of venues and concerts and for information on tickets, tap or click here.