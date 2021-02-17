OC firefighter critically injured in Silverado Fire released from hospital

An Orange County firefighter critically injured during the Silverado Fire back in October has just been released from the hospital.

After nearly four months at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, paramedics wheeled out OCFA Firefighter Dylan Van Iwaarden, 26, to a line of doctors, nurses and fellow firefighters who gave the hero a proper send-off. A procession of firetrucks led Van Iwaarden’s ambulance to UCI’s rehabilitation center where he will start physical therapy.

Firefighter Dylan Van Iwaarden

On October 26th, Van Iwaarden and fellow firefighter, Phi Le, 31, part of the same hand crew, were critically injured while setting backfires to stop the spread of the 13,000-acre fire.

Firefighter Phi Le

Le was discharged from the hospital on December 11th and is still going through rehabilitation.

Van Iwaarden had 17 surgeries and burns across 65% of his body. At one point, he was intubated and put in a medically-induced coma. He says he’s grateful to be alive and thankful for the support from his parents, girlfriend and the OC community.

