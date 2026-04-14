Former OC deputy charged with child pornography, illegal surveillance

The Brief Former Deputy Fernando Melo Flores has been charged with possession of child pornography and unauthorized computer access while employed as a sworn officer. Prosecutors allege Flores used a confidential law enforcement database to stalk his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend before violating a restraining order. Flores resigned from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department during the investigation; he now faces up to three years and eight months in state prison.



A former Orange County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to John Wayne Airport faces multiple felony charges for crimes allegedly committed during his tenure as a sworn officer.

What we know:

Fernando Melo Flores, 40, resigned while under investigation for possessing child pornography and using restricted law enforcement tools to target his ex-girlfriend.

Flores is charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography, one felony count of unauthorized computer access, and one misdemeanor count of violating a court order.

Investigators discovered child pornography on Flores’ phone alongside screenshots of the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (CLETS).

The data showed Flores had used the system to look up private information regarding his ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend, and the boyfriend’s former partner.

What they're saying:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued a statement regarding the breach of public trust.

"No child should be subject to sexual abuse and to know that someone who was supposed to be protecting public safety as a sworn law enforcement officer was collecting images of child pornography like baseball cards for his own sexual gratification is beyond repulsive," he said.

Spitzer added that the crimes represent a "dereliction of his responsibility to his community and a disgrace to the badge."

What's next:

Flores faces a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in state prison, plus an additional six months in the Orange County Jail for the misdemeanor count.