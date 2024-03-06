Object thrown from 101 Freeway overpass hits, injures driver

A big rig driver was injured after someone allegedly threw a brick off a freeway overpass Wednesday morning.

It happened in Hollywood on the southbound 101 Freeway at the Santa Monica Boulevard exit, according to police.

The big rig's windshield was damaged but authorities said the driver was able to pull over safely. That driver suffered minor injuries.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating.

Information on the person who threw the possible brick was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.