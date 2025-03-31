Man accused of stealing pizza, punching another customer in face in San Bernardino County
GRAND TERRACE, Calif. - A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a pizza and punched a customer trying to stop him in San Bernardino County, according to the sheriff's department.
What we know:
The incident happened on March 28 at a restaurant located at 22320 Barton Road in Grand Terrace.
According to authorities, a deputy responded to a fight reported at the business. At the scene, they were told a customer was attacked by the suspect, 24-year-old Henry Mancillas Gomez, while trying to leave with a pizza.
That's when a second customer intervened and was allegedly punched in the face by Gomez, who then drove away from the scene in a black Lexus sedan.
Gomez was arrested by authorities at a motel in Fontana two days later.
He is charged with felony robbery.
What's next:
Gomez will face legal proceedings for the felony robbery charge.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altercation and robbery.
The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on March 31, 2025.