Man accused of stealing pizza, punching another customer in face in San Bernardino County

A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a pizza and punched a customer trying to stop him in San Bernardino County, according to the sheriff's department.

What we know:

The incident happened on March 28 at a restaurant located at 22320 Barton Road in Grand Terrace.

According to authorities, a deputy responded to a fight reported at the business. At the scene, they were told a customer was attacked by the suspect, 24-year-old Henry Mancillas Gomez, while trying to leave with a pizza.

That's when a second customer intervened and was allegedly punched in the face by Gomez, who then drove away from the scene in a black Lexus sedan.

Gomez was arrested by authorities at a motel in Fontana two days later.

He is charged with felony robbery.

What's next:

Gomez will face legal proceedings for the felony robbery charge.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altercation and robbery.