Comedian Paul Rodriguez arrested in Burbank for drug possession

Comedian Paul Rodriguez is facing legal challenges following his arrest for drug possession in Burbank, a charge he denies.

The incident has sparked controversy, with Rodriguez alleging police misconduct during the arrest.

What we know:

Paul Rodriguez was arrested in Burbank for drug possession after a vehicle he was in was stopped for a code violation.

Rodriguez was arrested Friday around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Narcotics were discovered during a search, officials said.

Rodriguez was released with a citation to appear in court on April 25, while his friend remained in custody due to outstanding warrants.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Rodriguez will face formal charges, as a city attorney is yet to make a decision.

Additionally, the identity of Rodriguez's friend, who was driving the vehicle, has not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Rodriguez, a comedian with a career spanning over 30 years, is known for his bilingual stand-up routines and appearances in more than 40 films, including "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" and "Blood Work."

Raised in Los Angeles, Rodriguez is also recognized for his charitable work, particularly his involvement in annual free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at Hollywood's Laugh Factory.

What they're saying:

Following his release, Rodriguez told TMZ he was sleeping in the passenger seat and was slapped awake by a "Caucasian" officer on a "power trip."

He is considering filing a formal complaint, alleging he was "roughed up" by police and that the drugs belonged to his female friend.

What's next:

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.