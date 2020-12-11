Nurses threaten to strike hospital group over staffing shortage, inadequate COVID-19 safety protections

Several nurses are threatening to strike against a local hospital group.

The hospitals affected are Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Riverside Community Hospital and West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

Healthcare workers say they are dealing with staffing shortages and inadequate COVID-19 safety protections for employees and patients.

“I know there’s not enough staff to help us. We never have adequate staffing, so during a pandemic it really heightens the anxiety and fear levels,” said April Scolari, an emergency department nurse at Riverside Community.

She says the strike authorization is over safety and staffing.

“That’s what we went on strike for in July and nothing has been fixed. And, so we have the authorization to strike again if we need too,” she added.

All three hospitals are owned by Nashville-based Hospital Corporation of America.

They put out a statement which says in part...

“Given the current COVID-19 surge and the national nursing shortage it is unconscionable that the union would consider a strike. We are grateful for our caring, compassionate team members who continue to deliver high quality care during these challenging times.”

