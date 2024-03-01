Nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patient; Out on bail

article

A male nurse is accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious patient at a hospital in Riverside.

The Riverside Police Department received reports of a sexual assault at Kaiser Permanente in Riverside. A woman told police she was staying at the hospital on January 2024 and while she was being treated, the nurse – identified as 27-year-old Jacob Hartman – allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Hartman was arrested on Wednesday, Feburary 28 and is being charged with sexual battery of an unconscious person, Riverside PD said in a press release. Hartman has since been released on $55,000 bail.

Riverside PD shared a statement issued by Kaiser Permanente:

"At Kaiser Permanente, safe and high-quality care are always our top priorities.

As soon as we learned of this serious accusation, we immediately cooperated with law enforcement and started an internal investigation. At this time, the individual is no longer employed by Kaiser Permanente."

Police fear there may be more victims. Anyone with information on Hartman or believed to have been sexually assaulted at a hospital is asked to call 951-353-7120;