NTSB sets Oct. 20 hearing to review findings on 'Conception' dive boat fire that killed 34

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday it will hold an Oct. 20 meeting on the agency's investigation of the fire aboard a dive boat off the coast of Santa Barbara last Labor Day weekend that killed 34 people, including two Santa Monica residents.

Makeshift memorial honoring the victims of the 'Conception' vessel. The dive boat caught fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 2 in the waters off Santa Cruz Island. (Oscar Flores/FOX 11 Los Angeles / FOX 11)

Marybeth Guiney and Charles McIlvain, diving enthusiasts who lived in the same Santa Monica condominium complex, were among the nearly three dozen people trapped aboard the Conception when it sank amid a three-day Labor Day weekend diving trip to the Channel Islands.

The 75-foot commercial diving vessel was anchored in Platts Harbor of Santa Cruz Island when it caught fire in the early morning hours last Sept.2, killing one crew member and all 33 passengers.

Only five people, all crewmembers, were able to escape the inferno. The NTSB's five-member board will vote on the agency's findings, probable cause and recommendations, as well as any changes to the draft final report.

In keeping with established social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the board meeting will be webcast to the public, with the board members and investigative staff meeting virtually.

Lawsuits filed by victims' families allege that the 41-year-old Conception was in blatant violation of numerous Coast Guard regulations, including failing to maintain an overnight "roving" safety watch and failure to provide a safe means for storing and charging lithium-ion batteries, and that the below-decks passenger accommodations lacked emergency exits.

