Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks catches fire

A fire on the second floor of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks was extinguished Thursday evening by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters.

Fire crews responded at 9:29 p.m. to the 13645 block of West Riverside Drive near Woodman Avenue, where they encountered flames and heavy smoke coming through the roof of the two-story building, LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Using hose lines on the roof, firefighters were able to limit the damage to the roof and the exterior wall of the building, Prange said.

It took 38 firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.