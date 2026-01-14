Massive fire at former North Hills church leaves 2 injured, families displaced

The Brief A fire erupted at a vacant building in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday morning. The fire occurred at a former church that was reportedly a known homeless encampment. Six adults, 21 children, and six pet turtles were displaced at a neighboring apartment complex.



Families were left displaced, and two people were injured after a massive fire erupted at a vacant building in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

More than 100 Los Angeles City firefighters rushed to the scene in the 15200 block of Parthenia Street, between Columbus and Burnett avenues, just before 6 a.m.

First-arriving crews encountered a two-story, boarded-up vacant building with heavy fire showing. Flames and heat threatened a large, neighboring four-story apartment building, prompting an immediate evacuation.

Firefighters conducted a floor-by-floor sweep of the apartment complex to assist residents who were evacuating and to check for any fire extension. Two women were sent to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

While the apartment building did not sustain significant structural damage, three of its 41 units were yellow-tagged, resulting in the displacement of six adults, 21 children, and six pet turtles.

The blaze burned for nearly two hours before it was declared a knockdown.

What we don't know:

Sources told FOX 11 the two-story building was on LAFD’s radar as a known homeless encampment with tents surrounding the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local perspective:

The blaze marked the second vacant building fire in the San Fernando Valley the same day, following an earlier fire in Winnetka.

