1 hospitalized after fire breaks out at office building in Winnetka

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were working to knock down a major emergency fire that broke out in the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

LAFD crews responded to the fire that broke out at a two-story commercial building in the 20000 block of W. Sherman Way, between Oso and Winnetka avenues, in the Winnetka area. The fire was declared a major emergency at 5:10 a.m.

Just after 5:50 a.m., LAFD officials said firefighters were making good progress against the fire.

"The incident is split into defensive in one portion of the building due to a partial collapse and fire on both floors. It is an offensive operation toward the rear where crews are also working to prevent any further extension through the office building."

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and no firefighter injuries were reported.

The firefight remains active and street closures are in effect in the immediate area.

Residents in adjacent apartment complex have also been evacuated.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.