Plan to turn iconic Norms location into a Raising Cane's withdrawn

The Brief The Raising Cane's on La Cienega Boulevard was set to become a Raising Cane's in 2027. Some locals pushed back on the idea. The proposed plan has been withdrawn.



The proposed plan to turn the historic Norms location on La Cienega Boulevard into a fast food restaurant has been withdrawn.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Iconic Norms location to become a Raising Cane's in 2027

In late November, it was reported that the iconic Los Angeles diner would be replaced by a Raising Cane’s in 2027 when the building’s lease expired.

While the building was set to transform into the fast-food chain known for its sauce, the new owners said they planned to maintain its historic design, which first opened its doors in 1957.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission was scheduled to hear a proposed plan from Raising Cane’s. Instead, they wrote a letter expressing a change of plan after they heard the community’s concerns.

Norms' lease expires at the West Hollywood location in Dec. 2027 and the future of the location remains unclear.