'Have you seen them?' Riverside Police ask for help in identifying Nordstrom Rack thieves

The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects caught on camera burglarizing the Nordstrom Rack at the Canyon Springs shopping center. The thefts in the two surveillance videos occurred on July 10 and on August 14.

These robberies are part of a string of crimes that have been popping up across the Riverside area, according to authorities.

The area has allegedly seen an uptick in thefts over the past couple of months when several thousands of dollars worth of designer handbags were stolen, according to authorities. Riverside Police said that these crimes were committed by different groups of suspects.

The string of robberies comes as Los Angeles officials announced the creation of a specific task force focused on combating retail thefts, as "smash-and-grab" and "flash mob" crimes continue to hit the area. These crimes are committed in a matter of minutes, and the suspects are often able to get away quickly, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on either of these crimes should contact Detective Vanessa Castillo with the Riverside Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous should email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov directly.