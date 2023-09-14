No, they aren't aliens. Firefly launch leaves streak over LA skies

No, aliens did not fly over the Los Angeles skies. A streak of light and contrail left Angelenos looking up at the sky Thursday night.

Turns out, whatever we saw up in the air around 7:30 p.m. PT was a rocket launch mission from Firefly Aerospace. The launch originated from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to Firefly Aerospace's website, the name of the launch was "VICTUS NOX" and the mission is part of U.S. Space Force's push for responsive space demonstration.

Residents in Arizona also reported seeing the Firefly Aerospace launch Thursday night.

RELATED: Did you see it? Rocket launch produced streak of light, contrail that was seen in parts of AZ, CA

And speaking of aliens, the launch coincidentally comes hours after NASA released a UFO report indicating that the agency found no evidence of extraterrestrial origin.

RELATED: NASA releases UFO report with no evidence of extraterrestrial origin