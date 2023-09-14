Expand / Collapse search
Did you see it? Rocket launch produced streak of light, contrail that was seen in parts of AZ, CA

By Kenneth Wong
Updated 9:30PM
PHOENIX - We have been getting a lot of calls at the FOX 10 Studios over a streak of light and contrail over the Phoenix area.

Our camera on South Mountain captured the sight during the 7:00 p.m. hour, and we have been getting calls from people in Phoenix, as well as Grand Canyon. Something similar was also spotted in the Los Angeles area.

According to the website of Firefly Aerospace, there was a rocket launch on the evening of Sept. 14 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

According to the Firefly Aerospace's website, the launch is related to a so-called ‘responsive space mission’ called VICTUS NOX.

"The goal of the program is to demonstrate the United States’ capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat," read a portion of the website.

Image 1 of 2

 

