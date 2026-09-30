LA County shoppers to pay higher sales tax starting Oct. 1

The Brief Starting Thursday, October 1, LA County's general sales tax rate jumps from 9.75% to 10.25% under voter-approved Measure ER, with rates reaching 11% or higher in cities like Santa Monica, Pasadena, and West Hollywood. Revenue from the temporary five-year tax will go into the county general fund to support healthcare services, clinics, and public health programs; essential items like groceries, prescription medications, and medical equipment are exempt. The tax hike comes as residents grapple with broader cost-of-living pressures across Southern California, including gas prices averaging over $6 a gallon.



Starting Thursday, the countywide sales tax rate jumps from 9.75% to 10.25% following voter approval of Measure ER this past June.

The county says Measure ER is a general sales tax, which means revenue goes into the county’s general fund. According to the LA County Department of Public Health, the county has outlined a spending plan "that prioritizes healthcare services and safety-net providers, county hospitals and clinics, and public health programs."

Some LA County residents say the timing of the sales tax hike isn't great given the area's high cost of living. For local consumers, the impact is already being felt in everyday purchase decisions.

"I'm feeling it across the board, from groceries to everything in between," said one LA County resident.

Several cities, like Santa Monica, Pasadena, and West Hollywood, will see total sales tax rates push to 11% or above. Click here for the updated sales tax increase in cities across LA County as of Oct. 1, 2026.

What they're saying:

"It's gotten a lot more expensive in California," remarked one local shopper in Santa Monica.

The county-wide sales tax increase comes as Southern Californians cope with paying more at the gas pump.

"I remember at one point five dollars was high, that's the not case anymore," one person said Wednesday.

Tonantzin Carmona, Director of Economic Policy at The Century Foundation, noted that families across the country are getting squeezed from multiple angles, but says Californians are taking a particularly hard hit.

"Housing in California was already extraordinarily expensive, but now mortgage rates are above 7%," Carmona explained. "You look at things like gas, gasoline prices across the country, the average today is about $4, but in California, the average is above $6 today."

Carmona pointed out that while long-standing affordability challenges like housing supply persist locally, broader economic factors are compounding the issue.

"There are some longstanding affordability problems in California, especially around housing. There are issues like housing supply, etc. but some of the pressures that families are experiencing right now are driven very much by the choices in Washington, from tariffs to the War in Iran," said Carmona.

The county sales tax increase is temporary and in place for five years. According to the LA County Department of Public Health, certain items are exempt from the sales tax, including groceries and prescription medications and medical equipment.

But some LA area residents say it's less affordable to live in the area now than it was ten years ago.

"No one can really start here anymore," said another resident. "It's definitely not affordable anymore, especially if you're starting out."