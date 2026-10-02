Nicole Linton murder trial: Jury deliberations underway in deadly Windsor Hills crash

The Brief Jury deliberations are underway in downtown Los Angeles in the murder trial of traveling nurse Nicole Linton in connection with the 2022 Windsor Hills crash that killed six people. Jurors must decide whether Linton acted with implied malice when reaching 130 mph or suffered an involuntary medical seizure. Linton faces six counts of second-degree murder and up to 90 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.



Jury deliberations are underway in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom in the murder trial of 41-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Linton.

Jurors are weighing weeks of emotional testimony and technical evidence to determine Linton's criminal responsibility for the fatal August 2022 Windsor Hills crash that killed six people, including an unborn child.

What we know:

The 12-member jury began their private discussions Friday following closing arguments that centered on Linton's state of mind when her Mercedes-Benz plowed through a red light at 130 mph.

The tragic multi-vehicle collision at La Brea and Slauson avenues claimed the lives of 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was 8 ½ months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, her 24-year-old boyfriend Reynold Lester, her unborn child Armani Lester, and two women traveling in a Nissan, 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis and 38-year-old Lynette Noble.

State prosecutors presented telemetry showing sustained acceleration and precise steering along the road's curve, arguing Linton consciously channeled her anger into her driving after leaving work mid-shift.

On the other hand, defense attorneys urged the jury to evaluate medical evidence suggesting Linton suffered an unexpected seizure that rendered her rigid and unconscious at the wheel.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how long the jury will deliberate before reaching a consensus on the six counts of second-degree murder.

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What they're saying:

During her closing argument, Deputy District Attorney Antonella Nistorescu argued that the crash was an entirely preventable act and insisted that Linton was conscious the entire time.

efense attorney Jovan Blacknell countered that the core issue in dispute was what was going on in Nicole's mind, telling the jury that a medical emergency behind the wheel is not murder and maintaining that Linton did not know she was going to have a seizure.

Deputy District Attorney Brittany Vannoy told jurors in her rebuttal that Linton channeled her fury into her driving and urged them to hold her accountable.

Former District Attorney George Gascón previously emphasized the catastrophic impact on the victims' families, noting that a young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye.

What's next:

The jurors will continue their deliberations until they reach a unanimous verdict on each of the six counts or notify the court of a deadlock.

All parties, including the prosecution, defense counsel, and the defendant, remain on standby to return to the courtroom once a verdict is reached.