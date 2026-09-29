South LA mother detained after baby found dead in dumpster

The Brief LAPD child abuse detectives have detained a 19-year-old mother for questioning after an infant matching her four-month-old missing daughter, Luna, was found dead in a South Los Angeles dumpster. Neighbor Martha Serrano Jimenez identified a photo of baby Luna, confirming she was the child discovered wrapped in a heavy plastic bag late Monday night near Alba Street. Grandparents Herman Johnson and Laura Lacy rushed from Inglewood to the South LA apartment after news reports of the infant's six toes on her left foot matched Luna's distinct physical trait.



A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a four-month-old baby girl was discovered dead inside a trash dumpster late Monday night.

Law enforcement officers have detained the child's 19-year-old mother as a person of interest as homicide and child abuse detectives work alongside county forensic officials to complete a formal identification and determine the exact cause of death.

What we know:

The grisly discovery was made around 10:30 p.m. Monday when neighbor Martha Serrano Jimenez and her daughter were throwing away trash near 5221 Alba Street, across from Holmes Avenue Elementary School.

After feeling something heavy inside a black plastic bag, Serrano Jimenez used her cell phone flashlight to see the contents, initially mistaking the infant for a doll, saying "una muñeca." Realizing it was a human child, her daughter called 911 while Serrano Jimenez, neighbors, and an emergency dispatcher attempted CPR. Paramedics rushed the baby girl to a hospital where she was pronounced dead with signs of physical trauma.

The investigation escalated early Tuesday morning when grandparents Herman Johnson and Laura Lacy saw news reports around 4 a.m. mentioning that the deceased infant had six toes on her left foot—a rare trait shared by their four-month-old granddaughter, Luna.

The grandparents, who were together in Inglewood at the time, rushed to Johnson's apartment, where the teen mother and baby lived.

About an hour later, the grandparents considered baby Luna missing and began sharing her photo with news media via AirDrop to aid the search.

When confronted, the 19-year-old mother provided conflicting accounts, claiming the child was sleeping, then stating she was with her biological father.

She later returned with a cell phone photo claiming Luna was fine, but the grandmother recognized it was an old video based on mismatched clothing.

The grandparents subsequently found the child's car seat unused inside the bedroom.

By 7:30 a.m., LAPD Newton Division officers secured the apartment unit as a possible crime scene while awaiting Abused Child Unit detectives.

A Spanish-language reporter showed a photo of baby Luna provided by the grandfather to Serrano Jimenez, who confirmed the baby in the picture was the child she found in the dumpster.

The LAPD confirmed the deceased infant has six toes on her left foot, and investigators believe the victim is baby Luna.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police were seen bringing the 19-year-old mother out of the apartment in handcuffs, detaining her for questioning in connection with the homicide investigation.

What we don't know:

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has not officially confirmed whether the deceased infant found in the dumpster is baby Luna, as authorities must interview the mother and perform formal forensic testing before making an official announcement.

Police have not released an exact cause of death beyond noting signs of physical trauma, nor have they confirmed if the baby was already deceased when placed in the dumpster.

The identity and whereabouts of the child's biological father remain unknown; the grandparents stated they have never met him and that he has not been involved in the child's life since her birth in late May.

Timeline:

Monday, 6 p.m.: Grandparents last see baby Luna alive when she is brought back to her mother at the 52nd Street apartment.

Monday, 10:30 p.m.: Martha Serrano Jimenez and her daughter discover the infant inside a black plastic bag in a dumpster near 5221 Alba Street. Neighbors perform CPR under dispatcher guidance before paramedics transport the child to the hospital, where she is pronounced dead.

Tuesday, 4 a.m.: Grandparents Herman Johnson and Laura Lacy see news reports in Inglewood describing an infant found with six toes on her left foot and rush to the South LA apartment.

Tuesday, 5 a.m.: Fearing Luna is missing, grandfather Herman Johnson begins distributing photos of baby Luna and grandmother Laura Lacy to news media.

Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.: LAPD Newton Division officers secure the 52nd Street apartment as a possible crime scene.

Tuesday, 8:00 a.m.: LAPD Abused Child Unit detectives detain the 19-year-old mother for questioning and transport her from the scene in handcuffs.

What they're saying:

Speaking out from behind police tape, grandfather Herman Johnson reflected on the deep bond he and his wife shared with the infant.

"We had her ever since she'd been two weeks old. When she [their daughter] first brought the baby off in the hospital, she couldn't handle it. So me and Laura took the baby. And we had the baby, fed the baby, just did everything," Johnson said. "She didn't deserve to die."

Johnson expressed heartbreak over the circumstances of the discovery, adding, "To be found in a dumpster, a dirty dumpster. It just broke my heart. I don't know what to do, man. I don't even know what to say."

Grandmother Laura Lacy described four-month-old Luna as "a blessing" who was well-known to members of their local church congregation.

What's next:

LAPD Abused Child Unit detectives will continue interviewing the child's mother while she remains in police custody.

Investigators will also attempt to track down and question the child's biological father.

Authorities are working alongside the Los Angeles County Coroner's office to complete a formal identification of the body, determine the exact cause of death, and reconstruct the timeline leading up to the homicide.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of the child's biological father is urged to contact the LAPD immediately.