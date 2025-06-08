LA ICE protests, Day 3: National Guard arrives, as directed by Trump

After two days of anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles County, the National Guard has made its way to Southern California.

The guard members' arrival come as the Trump administration declared it will send the National Guard in response to the protests that took place in Paramount, downtown Los Angeles and Westlake over the last 48 hours. The protests have led to tense clashes between federal law enforcement, protesters and alleged agitators with no ties to immigration advocacy.

The clashes between federal law enforcement and civilians come as border patrol officers have made their way to Southern California in gray SUVs and attire resembling riot gear this weekend. Their presence has alarmed Angelenos, prompting witnesses and activists to suspect the staging of ICE raids.

FOX 11 caught the tense moments in both downtown Los Angeles and Paramount on Saturday, as cars were set on fire, armed federal agents fired nonlethal rounds at demonstrators.

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Los Angeles (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

2:50 p.m.: LAPD has declared the downtown LA protest scene unlawful assembly and law enforcement can now start shooting nonlethal rounds, or rubber bullets.

2 p.m.: Anti-ICE protesters have come face-to-face with the National Guard in downtown Los Angeles.

1:45 p.m.: California Governor Gavin Newsom urged protesters to remain calm despite the National Guard's presence. FOX 11's crew reports no local law enforcement are present next ot the National Guard in downtown LA.

1:40 p.m.: The National Guard could be deployed in Los Angeles County for up to 60 days, FOX News reports.

11:55 a.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement on social media in response to the National Guard's arrival to her city, calling Trump's move a "chaotic escalation."

11 a.m.: The Trump-led National Guard has arrived in Los Angeles.

8 a.m.: An anti-ICE demonstration will be held outside Los Angeles City Hall for 2 p.m.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.