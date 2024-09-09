Newsom proposes ban on hemp products containing THC

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proposed emergency regulations to ban THC-containing hemp products in an effort to protect youth from the effects of unregulated THC.

"We will not sit on our hands as drug peddlers target our children with dangerous and unregulated hemp products containing THC at our retail stores," Newsom said in a statement. "We’re taking action to close loopholes and increase enforcement to prevent children from accessing these dangerous hemp and cannabis products."

The regulations, proposed by the California Department of Public Health, require the following:

Industrial hemp food, beverage, and dietary products intended for human consumption have no detectable THC or other intoxicating cannabinoids per serving.

A minimum age to purchase hemp products to 21.

Limit of the number of servings of hemp products to five per package.

California became the first state to allow medicinal cannabis use when voters passed the Compassionate Use Act in 1996, and then in 2016, voters legalized the recreational use of cannabis.

"Intoxicating industrial hemp products can cause illness and injury to California consumers," said Tomás Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "We are working to ensure products in the marketplace comply with state laws that protect consumers against these public health risks and have proposed emergency regulations that will improve protections for consumers."

The regulations go into effect immediately once approved by the Office of Administrative Law.

When that happens, sellers must begin to implement purchase restrictions and remove consumable hemp products containing any levels of detectable THC from shelves.

State and local law enforcement, as well as state regulators, including the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, will begin immediate enforcement to ensure compliance.