California authorities find illegal pot marked as candy, including fake Twinkies, Sweet Tarts packages

Governor Gavin Newsom's newly established Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force carried out its first significant seizure, confiscating 2.2 million illegal cannabis packages.

The illicit products were marketed as popular children's candy, including Sweet Tarts, sour gummies, and Confetti Twinkies.

"It was a lot; it filled six box trucks," said Tamma Adamek, spokesperson for the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA). "We had to take it to a warehouse—it was big."

The operation targeted 11 businesses in the Toy District of Downtown Los Angeles. All seized packages bore the official state logo, a symbol legally reserved for products from licensed businesses regulated by the Department of Cannabis Control.

Selling packaging with this logo without proper licensing is a violation of state law.

"What we know has been happening is these businesses are manufacturing or importing this packaging," Adamek said. "And they're selling it to the illicit market. Illicit cannabis dealers are then putting their product in it and selling it."

Using the state logo on unlicensed products poses a significant risk to consumers, who may mistakenly believe state authorities have vetted the products.

"Consumers think it's real," Adamek warned. "They think it's been vetted by the state. And that's what's so frightening about this—no, this is dirty, buggy, untested cannabis products going in here. That's why we cracked down on the packaging."

Authorities advise consumers to purchase cannabis products only from reputable, licensed vendors to ensure product safety and compliance with state regulations.