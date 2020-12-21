New wellness center to help relieve stress during the pandemic opens in Santa Clarita

A wellness center called "The Healing Studio" is opening Monday in Santa Clarita.

The center is run by Alex Urbina. Urbina said the center includes two "healing chambers" that utilize a device called the Harmonic Egg.

"There's a lot of stress and anxiety and depression so I think this an opportunity to help people get their bodies and their minds and their spiritual awareness back down to a neutral state to start healing themselves," said Urbina.

The Harmonic Egg, designed by Gail Lynn, is a wooden chamber that creates an environment for relaxation and internal balance. The egg uses geometry, light, color and sound frequencies to stimulate participants. Lynn invented the device in 2016.

The Harmonic Egg

"It's more for stress relief and we know that 90 percent of the doctor visits are now saying they're all stress-related so when we can get the body to relax and reset the nervous system, then there's therapeutic benefits," she said.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Healing Studio offers 50-minute sessions with 40 minutes spent inside of the Harmonic Egg and 10 minutes spent in silence to relax.

The Harmonic Egg

All spas in Los Angeles County are closed with the exception of medical treatments, and Urbina said their studio is considered essential during the stay-at-home order.

"It's a wellness center and we're essential and we're here to really support people and help them cope with the stress and the anxieties and the depression that's coming out of the Covid pandemic," he said.

The Harmonic Egg

The studio is following social distancing guidelines, and the studio can be reached directly at 661-505-5021 to book an appointment.