New campaign opposes push to recall Gov. Newsom

A new player in national politics is going against the growing push to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

STRIKE PAC, a brand new force in politics, unveiled a commercial opposing the recall of Gov. Newsom.

Political scientist Rachel Bitecofer co-founded STRIKE PAC to elect Democratic candidates.

"Strike PAC is my attempt to answer the question Democrats are always asking, ‘why are we losing these races?'" Bitecofer explained.

She tells FOX 11's Elex Michaelson that Republicans play politics more aggressively

"The Republican party has long been showing up with a gun and we have a knife…or a flower really. Now, what they have built is an aircraft carrier," Bitecofer said.

Bitecofer says the GOP has branded itself better for decades.

"The brand they have right now is ‘good for the economy’ and the brand I'm going to create for them by going after their sacred cow aggressively is economic devastation," she said.

One of STRIKE PAC's ads highlights stats during Democratic presidencies with Republican presidencies. Bitecofer says the main focus this year is defeating Newsom recall efforts.

"California has become the Republican’s go to foil in the GOP’s electioneering nationalization strategy," she explained.