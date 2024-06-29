New California DMV laws going into effect in July

Starting July 1, a handful of new laws are going into effect in California - ranging from housing and firearms to education and drug testing. Among those laws is one that will affect drivers.

Under existing law, a driver must have a current registration sticker displayed on a vehicle's rear license plate.

Assembly Bill 256, which goes into effect July 1 until Jan. 1, 2030, no longer allows this vehicle registration violation to be the sole reason a law enforcement officer can pull over a driver. New law prohibits officers from pulling drivers over solely for expired license plate stickers unless two months have passed since the month indicated on the sticker.

The bill, authored by Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach), aims to delay fees incurred due to the enforcement of expired tag violations.

Other lawmakers who supported the bill said it would help limit an officer's ability to make stops that are used as an investigative tool for something unrelated to the actual reason for which a driver was pulled over.

Late registration fees from the DMV following the second month after the tag's expiration will still apply.

