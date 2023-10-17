Neighborhood security guard shot in Laguna Hills

An investigation is underway after a Laguna Hills neighborhood security guard was shot while sitting in his car Tuesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. near Saddle Rock Place and Bridlewood Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time. Officials noted that while the victim was confirmed to be a security guard, they were not sure if the victim worked in the area.

A person of interest was detained at the scene, but no further details were released about that individual.

City News Service contributed to this report.