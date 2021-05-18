Nearly 56% of Los Angeles County residents not yet fully vaccinated, health officials say

Health officials in Los Angeles are urging the public to not let their guards down as we are well over a year in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Public Health announced on social media that nearly 56% of the county's residents are not yet fully vaccinated. With that being said, the county issued a reminder on social media that masking and practicing social distancing are still "critical strategies."

"We've come this far by protecting each other [and] we must continue to follow protocols that allow us to reduce cases and outbreaks while increasing vaccination numbers," Los Angeles County Public Health said in a tweet.

As of Tuesday, Los Angeles County residents 16 can get their COVID-19 shots without booking an appointment.

Tuesday's updated percent of vaccinated Los Angeles County residents show a six to seven percent jump from the county's May 3 numbers, where health officials reported about 37% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

The county's push to get residents to continue mask-wearing and social distance comes as CDC issued a more relaxed stance on wearing masks for those fully vaccinated. Los Angeles County announced Tuesday it will wait for the State of California to lift its mask mandate on June 15 before allowing fully vaccinated residents to ditch their masks.