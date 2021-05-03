Expand / Collapse search

LA County residents 16 and over can get vaccine without appointment

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County announced via an alert on Monday that residents 16 and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

FOX 11 VACCINE FINDER

Many of you may have already seen (or heard) the emergency alert on your phones earlier in the evening. Here's what we know from the county:

  • All Los Angeles County residents --  regardless of immigration status -- are eligible
  • Vaccine is free, no health insurance is needed
  • Offering: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
  • You can still plan ahead and pre-register here or by calling 1-833-540-0473

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

As of Monday, about 37% of of eligible Los Angeles County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the county's public health. The county remains in the orange tier of reopening the economy, but recent COVID-19 data have shown promising signs of Los Angeles County possibly moving up to the least-restrictive yellow tier in the coming days.

LA County edges closer to yellow tier

Los Angeles County's daily rate of new COVID-19 cases fell low enough -- barely -- Tuesday&nbsp;to qualify for a move to the least restrictive yellow tier of the state's economic-reopening blueprint.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Los Angeles County edges closer to entering state's least restrictive yellow tier