LA County residents 16 and over can get vaccine without appointment

article

Los Angeles County announced via an alert on Monday that residents 16 and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

FOX 11 VACCINE FINDER

Many of you may have already seen (or heard) the emergency alert on your phones earlier in the evening. Here's what we know from the county:

All Los Angeles County residents -- regardless of immigration status -- are eligible

Vaccine is free, no health insurance is needed

Offering: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

You can still plan ahead and pre-register here or by calling 1-833-540-0473

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

As of Monday, about 37% of of eligible Los Angeles County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the county's public health. The county remains in the orange tier of reopening the economy, but recent COVID-19 data have shown promising signs of Los Angeles County possibly moving up to the least-restrictive yellow tier in the coming days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Los Angeles County edges closer to entering state's least restrictive yellow tier