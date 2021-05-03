LA County residents 16 and over can get vaccine without appointment
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County announced via an alert on Monday that residents 16 and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
Many of you may have already seen (or heard) the emergency alert on your phones earlier in the evening. Here's what we know from the county:
- All Los Angeles County residents -- regardless of immigration status -- are eligible
- Vaccine is free, no health insurance is needed
- Offering: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
- You can still plan ahead and pre-register here or by calling 1-833-540-0473
As of Monday, about 37% of of eligible Los Angeles County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the county's public health. The county remains in the orange tier of reopening the economy, but recent COVID-19 data have shown promising signs of Los Angeles County possibly moving up to the least-restrictive yellow tier in the coming days.
