Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 AM PDT, Antelope Valley
9
Red Flag Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range
High Wind Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
High Wind Warning
until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Nearly 50K turn out to vote in-person on opening weekend in Los Angeles

Published 
2020 Election
City News Service

Nearly 50K turn out to vote in-person on opening weekend in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Nearly 50,000 voters turned out over opening weekend in Los Angeles County to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan said that 118 Vote Center locations were opened throughout the county, providing a safe in-person voting experience.

All locations will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and that on Friday, Oct. 30, an additional 649 Vote Center locations will open and remain open through Election Day.

Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Southern California

During the pandemic, all voters are still encouraged to safely return their Vote by Mail ballot in the mail or at one of 400 Official Ballot Drop Boxes.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

To date, 1,670,119 Vote by Mail ballots have been returned in Los Angeles County.

If a voter needs or prefers to vote in-person, they are encouraged to use the following voting tools:
• To find a Vote Center and view wait times: Vote Center Locator Tool;
• To make your selections before leaving the house: Interactive Sample Ballot;
• To speed up Vote Center check-in: Quick Check-in Code (also printed on the Sample Ballot book);
• Media outlets who wish to go to a Vote Center must contact mediainfo@rrcc.lacounty.gov with the location name(s) and the time they will be on site prior to their arrival.