NBA star DeMar DeRozan says he and family are OK after man broke into his SoCal home

article

NBA star DeMar DeRozan says he and his family are OK after a home-intrusion scare in his SoCal home.

Early Saturday morning, TMZ Sports released a report saying the Compton native chased an intruder out of his home. According to TMZ Sports, DeRozan came face-to-face with the male home intruder in the family's play area where one of DeRozan's children was at.

DeRozan later confirmed the incident during a Zoom conference call with the San Antonio media. DeRozan, who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs, said "everything is good" despite the harrowing nature of the incident.

"I grew up in Compton, California. I've been through worse," DeRozan said during Saturday evening's Zoom conference call.

According to TMZ, the male suspect was trying to break into Kylie Jenner's home but instead, targeted DeRozan's home by mistake.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.